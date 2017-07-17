Canada’s late goal ties Montenegro at water polo world championships

Reuel Mark D'Souza of Canada reacts during the first round match against Montenegro. (Balazs Cagany/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — George Torakis scored with 21 seconds left to cap a run of four unanswered goals as Canada’s men’s water polo team came back to tie Montenegro 8-8 on Monday at the FINA World Championships.

Aria Soleimani started the offensive outburst and Canadian captain Nicolas Constantin-Bicari made it a two-goal game with just under three minutes to play. Reuel D’Souza scored before Torakis redirected a Constantin-Bicari pass to tie it with the man advantage.

It was the preliminary round opener for both teams. Constantin-Bicari, Torakis and D’Souza had two goals apiece and Devon Thumwood had the other Canadian goal.

Canada will next play Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Competition continues through July 30. Canada finished ninth at this event in 2015.

