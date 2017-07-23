Canada’s Pavan, Humana-Paredes win silver on beach volleyball World Tour

OLSZYNA, Poland — Sarah Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto’s Melissa Humana-Paredes earned silver after a 2-1 loss to Brazil’s Talita Antunes and Larissa Franca on Sunday at a beach volleyball stop on the World Tour.

The Canadian duo have already won three medals on the World Tour this year, with a bronze (Gstaad), a silver (Rio) and a gold (Porec). Antunes and Franca won 20-22, 21-18, 16-14 in 50 minutes.

"It’s super disappointing coming so close to gold and not walking away with it, but we are showing improvements each week, which is very promising," said Humana-Paredes. "It was a week filled with hard-fought battles. I’m proud that we were able to persevere the way we did. We are definitely looking forward to world champs (in Austria) next week."

Sunday’s win in the steady rain marked the second win this season for the Brazilians over Pavan and Humana-Paredes. Canada beat Nicole Branagh/Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States in the semifinals.

Canada’s Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter finished as the top Canadian men’s team at ninth.