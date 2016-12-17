Canada’s Rahneva wins first-ever World Cup skeleton bronze medal

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Canada’s Mirela Rahneva captured her first-ever World Cup skeleton bronze medal Saturday.

Rahneva, of Ottawa, finished third with a time of one minute 50.92 seconds. Austrian Janine Flock earned the gold medal in 1:49.77 at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold of Britain was second in 1:50.58 in snowy conditions.

Flock broke the track record by posting a time of 54.84 seconds in her first run. The previous mark was 55.04 seconds set in 2015 by American Savannah Graybill.