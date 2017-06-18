Canada’s Seltenreich-Hodgson, Ruck win silver at Mare Nostrum meet

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON, France — Canadians Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson and Taylor Ruck won silver medals on Sunday at a Mare Nostrum meet.
Seltenreich-Hodgson of Ottawa finished second in the women’s 200-metre individual medley in four minutes 39.64 seconds. Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, a triple champion in Rio last summer, won the race in 4:37.73 and Turkey’s Viktoria Gunes was third in 4:40.33.
Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., won silver in the women’s 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:00.46. Reigning world champion Emily Seebhorn of Australia won in 59.57 seconds and Russia’s Daria Ustinova was third in 1:00.55.
Four-time Olympic medallist Penny Oleksiak of Toronto finished fifth in the 100 freestyle. Edmonton’s Richard Funk was fifth in the 50 breatstroke and Katerine Savard of Pont-Rouge, Que., also finished fifth in the 50 butterfly. Montreal’s Sandrine Mainville was eighth in the 100 free.
The Mare Nostrum is an annual series with three two-day stops. The event is a tune-up for next month’s FINA world championships in Budapest.