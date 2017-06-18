Canada’s Seltenreich-Hodgson, Ruck win silver at Mare Nostrum meet

CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON, France — Canadians Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson and Taylor Ruck won silver medals on Sunday at a Mare Nostrum meet.

Seltenreich-Hodgson of Ottawa finished second in the women’s 200-metre individual medley in four minutes 39.64 seconds. Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, a triple champion in Rio last summer, won the race in 4:37.73 and Turkey’s Viktoria Gunes was third in 4:40.33.

Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., won silver in the women’s 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:00.46. Reigning world champion Emily Seebhorn of Australia won in 59.57 seconds and Russia’s Daria Ustinova was third in 1:00.55.

Four-time Olympic medallist Penny Oleksiak of Toronto finished fifth in the 100 freestyle. Edmonton’s Richard Funk was fifth in the 50 breatstroke and Katerine Savard of Pont-Rouge, Que., also finished fifth in the 50 butterfly. Montreal’s Sandrine Mainville was eighth in the 100 free.

The Mare Nostrum is an annual series with three two-day stops. The event is a tune-up for next month’s FINA world championships in Budapest.