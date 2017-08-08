Canadian athletes moving from hotel due to stomach virus at worlds

LONDON – Canada is moving some of its athletes to new accommodations at the world track and field championships because of the stomach bug that has plagued the team.

Canadian team doctor Paddy McCluskey says athletes arriving in London from training camp in Guadalajara, Spain, will be housed in a different hotel.

He says athletes have also been moved up to higher floors in the team’s central London hotel, where athletes from several teams have become ill.

McCluskey says nine Canadian athletes and staff have come down with viral gastroenteritis, believed to be the Norwalk virus.

Canada’s Eric Gillis dropped out of the marathon around the 30-kilometre mark a couple of days after being ill.

Sprinter Aaron Brown had also been ill.