Canadian Gough takes third in women’s World Cup luge

PARK CITY, Utah — Calgary’s Alex Gough finished third Saturday in a women’s World Cup luge event.

Gough claimed the bronze medal with a time of one minute 29.584 seconds. American Erin Hamlin finished first in 1:29.257 for her third career World Cup victory.

Compatriot Emily Sweeney tied her career-best World Cup finish by taking second in 1:29.384.

Hamlin’s other World Cup wins were a sprint race at Altenberg, Germany, in February 2015, and a full World Cup last season in Lake Placid. She also won the 2009 world championship in Lake Placid and was the bronze medallist at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany, the reigning Olympic champion, was fourth -- one spot ahead of Summer Britcher of the U.S.