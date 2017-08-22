Canadian gymnast Ellie Black wins all-around bronze at Summer Universiade

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Canadian gymnast Ellie Black won a bronze medal in the women’s all-around final at the Summer Universiade on Tuesday.

Black, from Halifax, had an overall score of 54.950 points. The third-place result came a day after she won silver in the team event.

"Every opportunity on the competition floor is a good one and we finished strong for Canada," said Black. "I really enjoyed competing today with Briannah (Tsang) and tomorrow I’m looking to go out with Brittany (Rogers) and have some strong performances and continue to work on the consistency of my routines."

Tsang, from Burnaby, B.C., was 11th.

Rogers and Black were scheduled to participate in the apparatus finals Wednesday. Rogers, from Calgary, will compete in the vault and beam final while Black will compete in all four finals.

In the men’s all-around final, Rene Cournoyer of Repentigny, Que., was 11th.

Also Tuesday, Canadian swimmer Sarah Darcel advanced to the final of the women’s 200-metre individual medley. Darcel, from Grande Cache, Alta., was the third-fastest qualifier with a semifinal time of two minutes 12.66 seconds.

"Overall I was pretty happy with my prelim and semi for the 200 IM, especially coming off the 400 IM which helped me acclimatize to the environment and the overall atmosphere of an event like this," said Darcel. "I’m feeling pretty confident heading into the final and I know there’s a couple things I can brush up on for (Wednesday) night."

Montreal’s Alexia Zevnik qualified for Wednesday’s final in the women’s 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.62.

Katerine Savard of Pont-Rouge, Que., narrowly missed the podium in the women’s 100 freestyle. She settled for fourth place in 54.98, just 0.09 seconds away from bronze.

Competition continues through Sunday.