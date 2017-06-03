Canadian Lakatos earns fifth world record in 10 days

NOTTWIL, Switzerland — Brent Lakatos earned his fifth world record in 10 days on Saturday by winning the men’s 1,500 metre T53-54 race at the Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old clocked two minutes 51.84 seconds — beating the previous world mark of 2:54.51 set by Switzerland’s Marcel Hug in 2010.

Richard Chiassaro of Britain was second in 2:52.11 and Hug was third in 2:55.84.

"This record is more special than the others," Lakatos said. "I’m not only the fastest in my class (T53) but in all the wheelchair racing classes combined."

Lakatos set T53 world records in the 100, 200 and 800 last week in Arbon.

The Dorval, Que., native was also second in the T53-54 100, clocking 14.34 just behind T54 racer Leo-Pekka Tahti of Finland in 13.74.

Saskatoon’s Becky Richter added a silver in the F31-37 discus.

Jessica Frotten of Whitehorse was fifth in the T53-54 100 wheelchair race and ranked second among the T53 racers. She was also the second best T53 and ninth overall in the 1,500.