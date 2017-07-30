Canada’s Pickrem wins bronze in 400-metre individual medley at worlds

Canada's Sydney Pickrem competes in a heat of the women's 400-metre individual medley during the 2016 Summer Olympics. (Lee Jin-man/AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Sydney Pickrem won Canada’s fourth medal of the FINA world championships on Sunday, earning bronze in the women’s 400-metre individual medley.

Pickrem, of Clearwater, B.C. secured third place with a personal best time of four minutes 32.88 seconds.

Home crowd favourite Katinka Hosszu of Hungary won gold in 4:29.33 while Spain’s Mireia Belmonte took silver in 4:32.17.

Pickrem had the fourth-best time overall in the heats to qualify for the final.

Later Sunday, Canada narrowly missed the podium in the women’s 4×100 medley relay. The team featuring Penny Oleksiak, Kylie Masse, Kierra Smith and Chantal van Landeghem finished fourth in a Canadian record time of 3:54.86.

The United States won gold in 3:51.55 to set a new world record, Russia took silver and Australia earned bronze.

