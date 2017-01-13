Canadian star Kingsbury misses podium in freestyle World Cup event

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Moguls star Mikael Kingsbury posted his worst result in three years as Canadian freestyle skiers were held off the podium Friday in the season’s second stop on the World Cup circuit.

Kingsbury, the reigning World Cup champion and Olympic silver medallist from Deux-montagnes, Que., finished sixth in Lake Placid and missed the big final. The last time he missed out in the final round was when he finished sixth at the same venue on Jan. 15, 2014.

Dmitriy Reiherd of Kazakhstan was first, followed by Benjamin Cavet of France and Bradley Wilson of the United States.

The result ends Kingsbury’s run of podium finishes in World Cup moguls dating back March 1, 2015. He won the season opener last month in Ruka, Finland.

Among other Canadians, Quebec City's Philippe Marquis was sixth and Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was 11th.

In women's competition, Montreal's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe just missed the podium in fourth place. Sisters Maxime and Justine were fifth and seventh respectively.

Australia's Britteny Cox was first, followed by Perrine Laffont of France and American Morgan Schild.

Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe came into the event at Lake Placid as defending champions.

The Canadians hope for better results at home. Next week's event is at Val St. Come, Que., followed by a stop in Calgary.