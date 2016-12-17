Canadian Thompson extends lead in ski cross World Cup standings

MONTAFON, Austria — Olympic champions Jean Frederic Chapuis of France and Marielle Thompson of Canada both won World Cup races Saturday to extend their leads in this season’s ski cross standings.

Chapuis, who won the ski cross title the last two seasons, earned his 12th career World Cup win as he led Jonas Devouassoux in the final for a French 1-2 finish.

Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland and Kevin Drury of Canada came third and fourth, respectively.

Thompson took the women’s competition for her third win in four races this season. A two-time World Cup champion, the Canadian defeated Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France and German pair Heidi Zacher and Daniela Maier in the final.

The ski cross World Cup continues in Innichen, Italy, on Wednesday.