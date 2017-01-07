Canadian Truchon takes silver in big air at snowboard World Cup

MOSCOW — Canadian Antoine Truchon won silver in the big air competition at a snowboard World Cup on Saturday.

Truchon, from Sainte-Adele, Que., earned a total 174.75 points.

Vlad Khadarin of Russia was first with 182.25 points while Norway’s Fridtjof Tischendorf was third (163.75).

Truchon was the only Canadian competing at the event.