Canadian volleyball player van Lankvelt retires after 10 years

TORONTO — Toontje van Lankvelt is retiring from competitive volleyball after 10 years with the Canadian men’s team.

The native of Rivers, Man., played a key role in World League campaigns, was a member of the bronze-medal team at the 2015 Toronto Pan Am Games, and helped the team qualify for the 2016 Olympics at the World Qualification Tournament last year in Japan.

The outside hitter’s pro career included stints in Greece, Belgium, Italy, France, Poland, and most recently in South Korea.

He counts a Canada victory against Serbia in the 2010 world championship as a highlight of his career.

"It was huge for Canadian volleyball at the time and a very important step in my own career," he said in a statement from Vollryball Canada.

Van Lankvelt played for the University of Manitoba Bisons from 2002 to 2007.

He now plans to spend more time with his new son Kye and his wife Kristina.

"Coming from a small farm town of 1000 people, I would have never guessed growing up that I would be able to see the world through volleyball while competing at the highest level," said van Lankvelt. "I'm forever grateful to all of the teammates, coaches, and staff that have helped me achieve my goals along the way. â€¦ It took a lot of hard work and sacrifice and I'm thankful that these skills will allow me to be successful in my future endeavours."