Canadian women face rugby showdown in New Zealand ahead of World Cup

Captain Kelly Russell leads a strong Canadian team against top-ranked New Zealand on Friday in a preview of their Women’s Rugby World Cup showdown in August.



Friday’s match in Wellington, New Zealand, comes on Day 1 of the International Women’s Rugby Series, which features the top three women’s sides in the world plus No. 6 Australia.



The third-ranked Canadian women face the Black Ferns at Westpac Stadium, known as the Cake Tin for its circular design. Also Friday, No. 2 England plays the Wallaroos at Wellington’s Porirua Park.



Canada faces England on June 13 in Christchurch.



With just three days between games, the New Zealand tournament mirrors the tight schedule of the World Cup.



For Canadian coach Francois Ratier, it’s a chance to test his squad against elite opposition prior to the Aug. 7 start of the Rugby World Cup.



For his players, it’s a chance to showcase their skills on a big rugby stage. Friday’s match is a doubleheader with the Super League showdown between the Hurricanes and Chiefs. The June 17 tournament finale against England at Rotorua International Stadium will be followed by the high-profile match between the Maori All Blacks and British and Irish Lions.



"It’s a great time to be in New Zealand," said Ratier.



He expects the other women’s teams to field full squads. "You don’t want to look weak before the World Cup," he said.



Friday’s game is all the more enticing because Canada and New Zealand are in the same World Cup pool, along with No. 9 Wales and No. 23 Hong Kong.



Only the three pool winners and the best second-place team will advance at the World Cup. So the Aug. 17 matchup in Dublin between Canada and New Zealand may tell the tale of the Canadians’ tournament.



While missing out on the injured Andrea Burk and Latoya Blackwood, Ratier is still putting out a seasoned lineup. Of the matchday 23 Friday, 13 dressed for the 2014 World Cup final when Canada lost 21-9 to England.



"I’m working on the continuity … Since last summer, through the November tour and Can-Am Series, the core group is the same," said Ratier. "I can say now we have an experienced team."



Both coaches have drawn on their country’s sevens strength.



New Zealand sevens captain Sarah Goss, Kelly Brazier and star strike runner Portia Woodman all start for the Black Ferns. Theresa Fitzpatrick is on the bench.



Russell and Karen Paquin helped Canada win bronze at the Rio Olympics. Elissa Alarie and Magali Harvey, named IRB Women’s Player of the year in 2014, were Olympic alternates.



The Canadian starting 15 includes lock Tyson Beukeboom, whose cousin Brett Beukeboom was named co-captain of the Canada’s men’s team this week.



The Canadian women have sacrificed for their country. Unlike the men’s 15s team or the men’s and women’s sevens squads, the women’s 15s team is not carded. They are getting a small amount for the New Zealand tour, a far cry from the past when they would have to pay to represent their country abroad to help defray costs.



Canada is coming off March 28 and April 1 wins over the eighth-ranked U.S. in a Can-Am Series that saw the Canadians physically dominant.



New Zealand defeated Canada 20-10 the last time they met, in November in Ireland.



Glenn Moore is acting as New Zealand coach while Greg Smith serves a 14-week ban for verbally abusing match officials during a Waikato club game.

Canada



Carolyn McEwen, Laura Russell, DaLeaka Menin, Tyson Beukeboom, Kayla Mack, Jacey Grusnick, Karen Paquin, Kelly Russell (capt.), Chelsea Guthrie, Emily Belchos, Elissa Alarie, Amanda Thornborough, Brittany Waters, Magali Harvey, Julianne Zussman.



Replacements



Jane Kirby, Brittany Kassil, Olivia DeMerchant, Cindy Nelles, Barbara Mervin, Lori Josephson, Alex Tessier, Frederique Rajotte.

New Zealand



Pip Love, Fiao’o Fa’amausili (capt), Aleisha Nelson, Eloise Blackwell, Charmaine Smith, Charlene Halapua, Justine Lavea, Linda Itunu, Kendra Cocksedge, Victoria Subritzki-Nafatali, Renee Wickliffe, Chelsea Alley, Stacey Waaka, Honey Hireme, Selica Winiata.



Replacements



Teresa Te Tamaki, Aldora Itunu, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Angie Sisifa, Lesley Ketu, Emma Jensen, Kiritapu Demant, Janna Vaughan.