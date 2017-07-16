Canadians finish fifth in mixed relay world championship triathlon

HAMBURG – Canadian triathletes Amelie Kretz, Tyler Mislawchuk, Joanna Brown and Alexis Lepage finished fifth Sunday at the mixed relay world championship event.

Australia won gold in one hour 22 minutes 38 seconds. The U.S., was second in 1:22:42 with the Netherlands third in 1:22:47. Kretz, of Blainville, Que., Mislawchuk, of Oak Bluff, Man., Brown, of Carp, Ont., and Lepage, of Gatineau, Que., posted a time of 1:23:04.

The competitors completed a short-course triathlon (300-metre swim, seven-kilometre bike and 1.6-kilometre run), tagging their teammate upon completing their leg.

Lepage had Canada leading the field on the final leg following a strong swim before crashing his bike on the first lap.

"We had the podium," Lepage said. "I know we can be there and run with the best.

"I know I could have done more but I guess unexpected stuff like this happens. In the first 500 metres on the run I was confident I could sprint for the podium but realized I had destroyed my legs trying to get back into it on the bike and didn’t have the running legs."