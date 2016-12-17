Canadians Parrot, Toutant finished 1-2 at World Cup snowboard event

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Canada — Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., finished 2016 the way he wanted.

Parrot and Canadian teammate Sebastien Toutant finished 1-2 on Saturday in the World Cup big air snowboard event at Copper Mountain.

Parrot captured his first gold medal of the season with 188.75 points. Toutant, of Montreal, took second with 176 points. Parrot started the season with back-to-back silvers at the World Cup event in Alpensia, South Korea on Nov. 23, and again at the Dew Tour stop in Breckenridge, Colo., on Dec. 8.

"It’s been three podiums in a row, now I’ve got my first first place of the season and I end the year really well, so I’m really stoked," said Parrot.

American Ryan Stassel was third with 167.50.

Conditions outdoors were difficult for competitors, with temperatures dipping to as low as -25 Celsius. Parrot said that the course grooming was excellent, however. He also said it was extra special to finish atop the podium with his friend Toutant.

"It feels really good," said Parrot. "We podiumed together last week at Dew Tour. I got second, he got third and today I got first, he got second. This is really great. Seb is a really good homie of mine."

Max Eberhardt of North Bay, Ont., finished fourth with 159.50 points.