CAS to hear appeal in Usain Bolt Olympic relay case in November

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – An appeal case involving the 2008 Olympic title stripped from Usain Bolt and the Jamaican relay team is going to court in November.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday that sprinter Nesta Carter will challenge his disqualification by the International Olympic Committee on Nov. 15. A verdict is expected weeks later.

Carter tested positive last year for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine in re-analysis of a urine sample from the 2008 Beijing Games. He and Bolt were teammates on the 4×100-meter relay team, which won in a world record of 37.10 seconds.

Carter ran the opening leg, and Bolt took the baton third in a team that also included Michael Frater and Asafa Powell.

The IOC’s disqualification of Carter and the relay team came in January, spoiling Bolt’s perfect Olympic record of three gold medals — in the 100, 200 and 4×100 — at three consecutive games from 2008-2016.

Carter also teamed with Bolt on three straight world championship relay-winning teams, from 2011 through 2015. They were also teammates when Jamaica set another 4×100 world record in 2012 at the Olympics, running 36.84.