Coach: De Grasse losing chance at Bolt going to be what ‘haunts him’

This was supposed to be the changing of the guard.

Andre De Grasse has been touted as a potential successor to Usain Bolt as the fastest man alive since his performance as a 20-year-old at the 2015 NCAA Championships and Pan Am Games, where he won gold in both the 100-metre and 200-metre sprints.

With Bolt advancing in age and stating that the 2017 IAAF World Championships would be the last competition of his career, De Grasse knew he had one last chance to beat the world-record holder. And now, with De Grasse announcing on Twitter that a hamstring injury will end his season, that opportunity will never come to fruition.

“He’s obviously disappointed,” De Grasse’s coach, Stuart McMillan, told CBC News. “This is a big event for him.”

The Scarborough, Ont., native became a global star at the 2016 Olympics, winning bronze in the 100 and silver in the 200, with his and Bolt’s bromance stealing the show at Joao Havelange Olympic Stadium in Rio.

But their relationship seemed uneasy, if not strained, when McMillan implied that Bolt’s team had De Grasse removed from the 100 at a Diamond League race in July, something Bolt refuted.

McMillan believes the rivalry took a toll on the 22-year-old De Grasse.

“If you ask him today, he’s probably sick of the whole Bolt story,” said McMillan. “I think that was wearing on him for the last few weeks.

“But I think in retrospect, in a few weeks when he looks back on this and this was his last opportunity to beat Bolt, that’s probably going to be the thing that haunts him the most.”