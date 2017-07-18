Crystal Emmanuel runs Canadian 200 record, breaking 34-year-old record

Crystal Emmanuel of Toronto. (Fred Chartrand/CP)

CORK, Ireland – Crystal Emmanuel broke the Canadian record in the 200 metres on Tuesday, rewriting one of the oldest records on the books.

The 25-year-old from Toronto sprinted to a time of 22.50 seconds, breaking the record of 22.62 set by Marita Payne-Wiggins — the mother of NBA star Andrew Wiggins — in 1983.

Emmanuel is coming off a double gold medal performance from the Canadian track and field championships, where she won both the 100 and 200.

She ran a Canadian-record time in the 200 at nationals in Ottawa, but the wind reading was over the allowable two metres per second.

