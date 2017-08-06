De Grasse pays respect to Usain Bolt with tweet

Andre De Grasse did not get to participate in the 100-metre final at the world championships, but that did not stop him from honouring a legend.

Less than a day after Bolt placed third in his last-ever 100-metre race, De Grasse tweeted a photo of the two sprinters embracing, as the Canadian bids farewell to one of track and field’s all-time greats.

De Grasse was ruled out for the remainder of the 2017 season after suffering a hamstring injury.