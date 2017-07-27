Dressel, Kalisz emerge as new US stars at worlds

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — The United States is back on top of swimming’s glamour event. And a new champion is carrying on American dominance in the 200-meter individual medley.
Caeleb Dressel emerged as his country’s newest sprinting star with a victory in the 100-meter freestyle, holding off longtime U.S. stalwart Nathan Adrian on Thursday.
Dressel got off to a blistering start and won in a relative rout in the down-and-back race, touching in 47.17 seconds. Adrian surged from behind over the final strokes to claim the silver in 47.87, edging France’s Mehdy Metella — the fastest qualifier from the semifinals and swimming between the two Americans — by just two-hundredths of a second.
Chase Kalisz extended U.S. rule of the 200-meter individual medley, rallying to claim his first major international championship. The Americans have won the event at eight straight world championships.