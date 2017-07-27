Dressel, Kalisz emerge as new US stars at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The United States is back on top of swimming’s glamour event. And a new champion is carrying on American dominance in the 200-meter individual medley.

Caeleb Dressel emerged as his country’s newest sprinting star with a victory in the 100-meter freestyle, holding off longtime U.S. stalwart Nathan Adrian on Thursday.

Dressel got off to a blistering start and won in a relative rout in the down-and-back race, touching in 47.17 seconds. Adrian surged from behind over the final strokes to claim the silver in 47.87, edging France’s Mehdy Metella — the fastest qualifier from the semifinals and swimming between the two Americans — by just two-hundredths of a second.

Chase Kalisz extended U.S. rule of the 200-meter individual medley, rallying to claim his first major international championship. The Americans have won the event at eight straight world championships.