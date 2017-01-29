Dubreuil has career best finish in 1,000 at speedskating World Cup

BERLIN — Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil had a career best result in the 1,000 metre race on Sunday by finishing seventh at a long track speedskating World Cup.

The Levis, Que., native finished in one minutes 9.86 seconds. Vincent De Haitre (1:09.74) of Cumberland, Ont., was sixth.

Kai Verbij of the Netherlands won the event in 1:09.08 while Norway’s Havard Holmefjord Lorentzen (1:09.23) collected silver and Germany’s Nico Ihle (1:09.31) bronze.

Dubreuil’s highest ranking before Sunday was an 11th-place finish at the 2015 world sprint championships.

"I spent less energy than I did on Saturday over the first 600m, while still going faster," Dubreuil said of his race. "It's by far my best results ever in a 1,000 and that puts me in a very good spot for the world single distances championships coming up in two weeks, and also for the world sprint championships that will take place in one month in Calgary."

The 24-year-old was also sixth in the 500 with a time of 35.10 seconds. Russia's Ruslan Murashov (34.81) won the event.

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin (4:08.09) was 11th in the women's 3,000. Ireen Wust edged Martina Sablikova to win the race.

American skater Heather Bergsma claimed her fifth win from five in the women's 1000, while Ruslan Murashov won the second men's 500.

Bergsma, who also won Friday's 1000 but had missed the race in Astana, finished 0.37 seconds ahead of Marrit Leenstra and now leads the Dutch skater by 94 points in the standings.

Russian skater Murashov edged Ronald Mulder by 0.06 seconds to claim a 20-point lead over compatriot Pavel Kulizhnikov in the men's 500 standings.

-- With files from The Associated Press