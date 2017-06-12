England staves off Canadian comeback to score women’s rugby test win

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand – England staved off a Canadian comeback and held on for a 27-20 victory Monday in the International Women’s Rugby Series.

Trailing 15-10 at the half, the third-ranked Canadians went ahead 17-15 on a converted try in the 51st minute when Karen Paquin raced the length of the field to score on an intercept. But second-ranked England scored two late tries and its defence stayed sound as the Canadian women launched a final attack with no time left on the clock.

Canada lost 28-16 to top-ranked New Zealand on Thursday. England, which defeated No. 6 Australia 53-10 in its tournament opener, stretched its unbeaten run to eight matches.

The Canadian women face Australia on Sunday in Rotorua while New Zealand plays England to wrap up the competition.

Lydia Thompson had two tries and Abbie Scott and Kay Wilson added singles for England. Emily Scarratt added a penalty and two conversions.

Carolyn McEwen also scored a try for Canada. Magali Harvey kicked two penalties and two conversions.