Erin Ambrose, Amy Potomak released from Canada’s national women’s team

CALGARY — Defenceman Erin Ambrose and forward Amy Potomak were released from Canada’s national women’s team on Monday.

Twenty-six players remain on Canada’s centralization roster: three goaltenders, eight defencemen, and 15 forwards. Canada plans to field a 23-player roster for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, including three goaltenders.

"On behalf of Hockey Canada and our staff, I’d like to thank Amy and Erin for their contribution and dedication to our team," said head coach Laura Schuler. "This was a difficult decision but as our team continues its preparation it was necessary to move forward with a smaller number of players. The national women’s team program supports all players on a daily basis and will continue to support Amy and Erin moving forward."

Canada will continue its Esso Series schedule and USA Series games in St. Paul, Minn., on Dec. 3, Winnipeg on Dec. 5, San Jose, Calif., on Dec. 15 and Edmonton on Dec. 17.