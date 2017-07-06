Hacking shows Mo Farah flagged for suspicious blood data

MOSCOW — Data posted by Russian-linked hackers show four-time Olympic gold medallist runner Mo Farah’s blood readings were once flagged by track’s governing body.

The blood findings were part of his biological passport. Such passports, unlike traditional drug tests, track athletes’ blood data for signs of doping over a long period. A later sample was tagged "normal" by the IAAF.

A single suspicious passport sample on its own isn’t considered grounds for a ban and doesn’t mean any trace of a banned substance was found.

The data posted by the Fancy Bears group include alleged IAAF correspondence from April 2016 that lists Farah among athletes whose blood data was considered suspicious.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency is investigating Farah’s coach, Alberto Salazar, who has been accused of skirting anti-doping rules while training some of his athletes.