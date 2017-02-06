IAAF freezing all nationality switches

IAAF president Sebastian Coe says it is freezing all nationality switches by athletes. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

MONACO — IAAF president Sebastian Coe says it is freezing all nationality switches by athletes.

Speaking after a council meeting in Monaco, Coe said on Monday that “as from today we will freeze all transfer of allegiance in athletics.”

The decision did not affect 15 applications for transfer which are already being processed.

Coe said the rules were “no longer fit for purpose,” and new proposals will be written up.

Coe said the rules "do not provide protection necessary for individual athletes, they are open to abuse," adding "this cannot be a sustainable system for us."

