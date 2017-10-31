IOC eases ban on Brazilian body amid Nuzman corruption case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – The IOC has partially lifted the Brazilian Olympic Committee’s suspension, imposed four weeks ago after long-time president Carlos Nuzman was arrested in a corruption case.

The easing of sanctions allows Brazilian officials to attend an annual assembly of Olympic bodies this week, in the Czech Republic capital city Prague.

The International Olympic Committee says "all other measures" against Brazil stay in force.

Nuzman, who led the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic organizing committee, was arrested on Oct. 5 by Brazilian authorities investigating suspected vote buying to help win the hosting rights. He denies wrongdoing.

The IOC suspended its honorary member Nuzman, the Brazilian national body, and cut off its funding.

The Brazilian Olympic body has since been "fully co-operative," the IOC says, including replacing Nuzman and auditing its accounts.