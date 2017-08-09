Makwala to run solo in 200 heat on rainy night in London

LONDON — Isaac Makwala is getting a belated chance to compete in the 200 metres with a solo run and one opponent — England’s world famous rain.

Makwala was first barred from competing in the 200 heats at the world championships because he was forced into quarantine with a stomach bug. But the IAAF has given him another shot at a medal with a special exemption to run early in Wednesday’s program. Makwala had been going for a 200-400 double but the virus forced him out of the 400 final.

Rain is set to come pouring down through the evening.

The women’s 400-meter final is the highlight medal event of the night. There are also finals in the women’s shot put and the men’s 400 hurdles.