Makwala to run solo in 200 heat on rainy night in London

Isaac Makwala of Botswana. (Ng Han Guan/AP Photo)

LONDON — Isaac Makwala is getting a belated chance to compete in the 200 metres with a solo run and one opponent — England’s world famous rain.

Makwala was first barred from competing in the 200 heats at the world championships because he was forced into quarantine with a stomach bug. But the IAAF has given him another shot at a medal with a special exemption to run early in Wednesday’s program. Makwala had been going for a 200-400 double but the virus forced him out of the 400 final.

Rain is set to come pouring down through the evening.

The women’s 400-meter final is the highlight medal event of the night. There are also finals in the women’s shot put and the men’s 400 hurdles.

More from Sportsnet
Alex Ovechkin on Olympics: There is always a chance
Emily Sadler
IOC's Dick Pound says NHL has 'betrayed' its fans and players
Mike Johnston