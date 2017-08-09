Makwala to run solo in 200 heat on rainy night in London

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
LONDON — Isaac Makwala is getting a belated chance to compete in the 200 metres with a solo run and one opponent — England’s world famous rain.
Makwala was first barred from competing in the 200 heats at the world championships because he was forced into quarantine with a stomach bug. But the IAAF has given him another shot at a medal with a special exemption to run early in Wednesday’s program. Makwala had been going for a 200-400 double but the virus forced him out of the 400 final.
Rain is set to come pouring down through the evening.
The women’s 400-meter final is the highlight medal event of the night. There are also finals in the women’s shot put and the men’s 400 hurdles.