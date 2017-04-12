McGregor, Hickey lead Canada over Norway at para hockey worlds

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Tyler McGregor two goals and two assists to lead Canada to a 9-0 win over Norway in its opening game Wednesday at the 2017 IPC World Para Hockey Championship.

McGregor opened the scoring just 30 seconds into the game as Canada took a 6-0 lead into the first intermission.

"We were fortunate to get off to a great start," McGregor said. "I think part of that is due to the fact that we’ve had a week here, had a lot of time to settle in, had quite a few good practices here. We just built off an early lead and continued that throughout the game, and hopefully (we’ll continue that) throughout the week."

Liam Hickey had a goal and three assists for Canada, while captain Greg Westlake had two goals and an assist.

Kevin Sorley, Ben Delaney, Adam Dixon and Billy Bridges had Canada's other goals.

"We were unselfish and played a structured game -- set a high pace from the start of the game to the finish," Canada head coach Ken Babey said.

Canada goaltender Dominic Laroque needed to make just three saves to earn the shutout.

Kissinger Deng made 17 saves for Norway.

Canada next faces Italy on Thursday.

This is the first world championship to take place since the International Paralympic Committee rebranded the sport from sledge hockey to para hockey in November.