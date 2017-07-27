Melania Trump leading U.S. delegation to Invictus Games in Toronto

U.S. first lady Melania Trump will lead the American delegation to the Invictus Games in Toronto this fall.

The games, founded by Prince Harry, will be held Sept. 23-30 and will mark the first time Canada hosts the event.

The competition for wounded, injured and sick troops, including current and veteran members of the forces, aims to use sport to inspire recovery and draw awareness to the physical and psychological injuries suffered by service members.

The White House announced that the first lady will lead the United States’ delegation of 90 athletes and she says in a statement that she’s honoured by the opportunity.

There will be 550 competitors from 17 countries coming to Toronto to compete in 12 sports, including track and field, swimming and, in a first for the Invictus Games, golf.

The first Invictus Games were held in London, England, in 2014.