Michigan sports doctor to plead guilty to having child porn

Dr. Larry Nassar appears during a video arraignment in Mason, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in his Michigan home with a girl aged 6 to 12. Nassar was arrested Monday. (David Eggert/AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls plans to plead guilty to unrelated charges of possession of child pornography.

A court document shows that Dr. Larry Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday to change his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Nassar was a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State, especially in treating gymnasts in the region. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Besides the child porn case, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine women or girls in three criminal cases in the Lansing area. They say he molested them with ungloved hands during treatments for various injuries.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls.

More from Sportsnet
LA mayor, French president woo 2024-2028 Olympic host voters
Associated Press
Russia aims to hit dopers in the pocket
Associated Press

Comments are turned off for this story.