Mohammed Ahmed breaks nine-year-old Canadian 3,000 outdoor record

ZAGREB, Croatia — Mohammed Ahmed has set a new Canadian men’s 3,000-metre outdoor record at the IAAF World Challenge.

Ahmed, from St. Catharines, Ont., finished third in the event in a time of seven minutes 40.49 seconds.

That time broke the mark of 7:41.61 set by Kevin Sullivan in 2008.

Ahmed also owns the 3,000 indoor record of 7:40.11, set at the 2016 Millrose Games.