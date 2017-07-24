Oleksiak fourth in fly, Peaty, Sjostrom highlight world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary — With Katie Ledecky getting the night off, Hungary’s Iron Lady seized the moment Monday at the world championships.

Katinka Hosszu lived up to her country’s enormous expectations with an electrifying victory in the 200-metre individual medley, spurred on by a flag-waving, foot-stomping crowd at Duna Arena.

The new 12,000-seat aquatic facility along the Danube was packed all the way to the rafters, and it was clear who most of the fans came to see.

Hosszu didn’t let them down.

She led from start to finish in the race encompassing all four swimming strokes, finishing off with the freestyle and a time of 2 minutes, 7.00 seconds. It was nearly a second slower than her world-record performance at the Rio Olympics last summer but enough to hold off hard-charging Yui Ohashi of Japan, who settled for silver in 2:07.91.

The bronze went to Madisyn Cox of the United States in 2:09.71, just ahead of teammate Melanie Margolis.

Canada’s Sydney Pickrem was unable to finish the race after the first turn. Swimming Canada said Pickrem had to leave after she "took on water."

After touching the wall, Hosszu pounded the water, stuck out her tongue and climbed atop a lane rope to acknowledge the raucous crowd. Her husband and coach, Shane Tusup, pumped his fists and led out a guttural scream.

Hosszu popped out of the water and ran around the deck to embrace Tusup, who handed her a red cap emblazoned with the nickname she received a few years ago for her gruelling repertoire of events.

Iron Lady.

Hosszu wasn’t the only big name to claim gold on the second night of swimming.

Britain’s Adam Peaty romped to victory in the 100-meter breaststroke, while Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom just missed breaking her own world record in the 100 butterfly.

After claiming two golds on Sunday, Ledecky’s lone race Monday was the morning preliminaries of the 1,500 freestyle. She breezed through the gruelling event in 15:47.57 — nearly 18 seconds faster than second-fastest qualifier Mireia Belmonte of Spain.

The final is Tuesday night.

"It felt good," Ledecky said. "I know how to manage the schedule. I just kind of have to work through the prelims as easy as I can to keep myself rested."

Having already set a world record with her leadoff leg in the 4×100 freestyle relay, Sjostrom nearly took down another mark in the fly with a winning time of 55.53.

That was just 0.05 seconds off her gold-medal triumph at Rio. When Sjostrom saw the time on the scoreboard, she covered her mouth in surprise.

"It felt like I was going a bit slower than I did yesterday actually, so maybe butterfly is about being all relaxed and then you can be even faster," said Sjostrom, who didn’t look at all tired a day after racing four times.

Australia’s Emma McKeon (56.18) grabbed the silver and Kelsi Worrell of the U.S. (56.37) settled for bronze. Seventeen-year-old Penny Oleksiak of Toronto, a breakout star in Rio with four medals, finished fourth.

"Sarah’s definitely someone I really look up to, and I always study her races to see what she does and how I can improve," Oleksiak said. "I think she’s also a really good person, so she’s someone I want to be like when I’m older and I’m trying to be like her."

Now sporting a massive lion tattoo on his left arm, Peaty made the turn under his world-record pace from Rio but faded a bit on the return lap to touch in 57.47. The unquestioned breaststroke king missed his mark of 57.13 yet still turned in the second-fastest time ever in the event.

His ultimate goal is to become the first breaststroker to break the 57-second barrier, a quest he has dubbed "Project 56."

"I’ve a few more 57 races to get down to 56, but I’m just going to follow that curve now and see where I can go," he said.

The silver went to Kevin Cordes of the United States at 58.79 and Russia’s Kirill Prigoda claimed the bronze (59.05). American Cody Miller, the bronze medallist in Rio, finished fifth.

Javier Acevedo of Toronto was 14th.

Britain earned another gold when Benjamin Proud touched first at 22.79 in the men’s 50 butterfly, a non-Olympic event. Brazil’s Nicolas Santos took the silver (22.84) and Ukraine’s Andrii Govorov grabbed the bronze (22.84) just ahead of American Caeleb Dressel, who came into the final as the fastest qualifier.

"It wasn’t about winning because I knew five people in the race had the opportunity to win," Proud said. "Fortunately for me I managed to put my race together, handled my time and it came out quite well. It’s a weird feeling because it’s something I’ve been dreaming about for six or seven years."

Kylie Masse from LaSalle, Ont., qualified for Tuesday’s 100-metre backstroke final in top position with a Canadian-record time of 58.18 seconds in Monday’s semifinals. Masse has her eye on the world-record time of 58.18 seconds.

"Every opportunity I get to race I give it my all because you never know, the 2016 bronze medallist in the discipline said. "I think it didn’t matter if it was prelims, semis or finals, I was just going to try my best. That’s really all I had in mind."

Kierra Smith of Kelowna, B.C., also qualified for the 100 backstroke final, tied for sixth position.

Rachel Nicol of Lethbridge, Alta., was 10th in 1:07.03 and Hilary Caldwell of White Rock, B.C., finished 12th in 1:00.29.