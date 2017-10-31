Olympic flame arrives in South Korea for 2018 Winter Games

The Olympic flame has arrived in South Korea where it will be passed throughout the country by thousands of torchbearers on a 100-day journey to the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang (Lee Jin-man/AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Olympic flame has arrived in South Korea where it will be passed throughout the country by thousands of torchbearers on a 100-day journey to the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

South Korean figure skating prospect You Young will kick off the 2,018-kilometre (1,253-mile) trip from Incheon on Wednesday.

Pyeongchang’s organizers have designated 7,500 torchbearers to carry the Olympic flame, which arrived at the Incheon International Airport after a handover ceremony in Athens on Tuesday.

Preparations for the Feb. 9-25 games are being held amid tension over North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile tests.

South Korean Moon Jae-in has urged the North to participate in next year’s Olympics, which he says are a "golden opportunity" to strengthen peace on the Korean Peninsula.

