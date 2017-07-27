Penny Oleksiak advances to 100 freestyle final at world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Canada’s Penny Oleksiak advanced to the women’s 100-metre freestyle at the world swimming championships after finishing sixth in Thursday’s semifinals.

The 17-year-old from Toronto, who is the current Olympic co-champion in the event, swam to a time of 53.05 at Duna Arena.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, who swam a world record 51.71 in Sunday’s 4×100-m freestyle relay, was fastest in 52.44 to earn Lane 4. Simone Manuel of the United States, who tied Oleksiak for Olympic gold at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, sits second with a semifinal time of 52.69.

"I’m excited for tomorrow, just to get back in and race again. I have no expectations again, I just want to get in and race it," said Oleksiak, the youngest finalist in the field.

"I want to get my speed up on my first 50. I think my second 50 has been pretty strong. Going into the race I’m just excited to see how low I can get my time."

Defending world champion Bronte Campbell of Australia (fifth, 53:04) and London 2012 Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands (seventh, 53.09) are other big names in the mix.