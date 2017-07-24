Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Potential 2026 Olympic bid on Calgary city hall agenda
A uniform from the 1988 Olympic torch run is seen in Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2009.Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says there is a lot to do, but enough time to do it, in determining whether the city should bid for another Winter Olympics.City council has a July deadline to decide on whether to throw its hat in the ring for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. (Jeff McIntosh/CP)