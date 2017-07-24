Potential 2026 Olympic bid on Calgary city hall agenda

A uniform from the 1988 Olympic torch run is seen in Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2009.Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says there is a lot to do, but enough time to do it, in determining whether the city should bid for another Winter Olympics.City council has a July deadline to decide on whether to throw its hat in the ring for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. (Jeff McIntosh/CP)

CALGARY — A potential 2026 Winter Olympics bid is on the agenda at Calgary city hall today.

A bid exploration committee is to submit its recommendations to council.

The committee says in a report that it would be feasible for the host of the 1988 Winter Olympics to do it again.

The report, posted online Friday, says the question of whether it’s prudent is a different story.

The committee says a decision shouldn’t be made yet because more information is needed.

There’s no rush, as the International Olympic Committee announced earlier this month that its invitation phase for 2026 bids has been extended.

That means Calgary has another year to make a decision.

The bid exploration committee told city council last month the price tag to hold the 2026 Games would be about $4.6 billion.

The committee said the Games would generate almost half that in revenue, but another $2.4 billion would be needed.

More from Sportsnet
Japan marks three-year countdown to Tokyo 2020 Games
Associated Press
Pickrem, Oleksiak move into finals at FINA world championships
Canadian Press