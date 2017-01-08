Potomak scores winner as Canada beats Russia at women’s U-18s

ZLIN, Czech Republic — Amy Potomak’s power-play goal early in the third period was the winner as Canada downed Russia 4-2 on Sunday in the preliminary round of the under-18 women’s world hockey championship.

Alexa Vasko, Audrey-Anne Veillette and Brette Pettet also scored for Canada (2-0). Edith D’Astous-Moreau earned the victory in net, turning away 12 of 14 shots.

"We got off to the start we wanted and the biggest thing was our compete level and funnelling pucks to the net. I think we increased that throughout the game greatly,"said Vasko after the win. "I found that this game we just wanted to battle more and more."

Oxana Bratisheva and Alyona Starovoitova replied for Russia (0-2) in the second period.

Canada will play its final preliminary-round game against the United States on Tuesday.