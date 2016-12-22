Prime Minister Trudeau discusses 2026 Olympic bid with Calgary mayor

CALGARY – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the public must be on board to justify the cost of an major sporting event such as the Olympics.

The prime minister talked with Mayor Naheed Nenshi about Calgary’s potential bid for the 2026 Winter Games when he was in Calgary yesterday.

Nenshi says it was a very cursory discussion.

The mayor also says he’s told both the Alberta and federal governments that he doesn’t need a yes at this point about financial support, but if the answer is going to be no, that will spell the end of the bid.

Calgary hosted the 1988 Winter Games and is now interested in exploring another bid, having committed up to five-million dollars to study it.

Calgary has 14 months to decide whether it wants to go ahead.

Trudeau says he's looking forward to hearing more from Calgary as the bid progresses.