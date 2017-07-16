Rosie MacLennan defends Canadian senior women’s trampoline title

OSHAWA, Ont. — Olympic gold medallist Rosie MacLennan doesn’t even have to be at the top of her game to win national titles.

MacLennan successfully defended her senior women’s trampoline title at the 2017 Canadian Championships on Saturday.

The Toronto native, who hadn’t competed since winning gold at the Rio Olympic Games, put down a safe routine to take her sixth senior title, and will now look to add back more tricks as she builds towards the world championships this November in Bulgaria.

"I kept it fairly simple for this weekend so I could try to get some scores and get some confidence getting back on the competitive field. Now I’ll just add more twists and more flips as I work back to my full routines," said MacLennan.

"My performance today was a little rough. I travelled a little bit more and got stuck in one of my skills but I’m happy to have put down three full routines and now I’m excited to get back in the gym and keep training for the next competition."

Toronto’s Samantha Smith finished second while Sophiane Methot of La Prairie, Que., took bronze.

Jake Cranham of Ontario captured the men’s senior trampoline title. Kyle Soehn of Red Deer, Alta., took silver and Andrew Martin of B.C. grabbed bronze.

"This is probably the first successful competition I’ve had in a good six years so it’s pretty exciting," said Cranham who trains out of Skyriders Trampoline Place in Richmond Hill, Ont. "I didn’t necessarily compete as well as in training, so I’m just going to work at bringing the competition level up to the training level so this was a good benchmark for that."

Competition wraps up Sunday with tumbling, synchronized trampoline finals and team finals.