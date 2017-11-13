Russian weightlifter Albegov suspended in doping case

Ruslan Albegov of Russia competes during men's over 105-kg, group A, weightlifting competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics. (Hassan Ammar/AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Russian weightlifter and Olympic medallist Ruslan Albegov has been suspended on suspicion of doping.

The International Weightlifting Federation says Albegov has been charged with violating a rule banning the "use or attempted use by an athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method."

Albegov remains suspended ahead of a final ruling on his case.

Albegov is Russia’s only remaining men’s weightlifting medallist from the 2012 Olympics, where he took bronze in the over 105-kilogram category. Five of the six other Russian lifters who competed at the 2012 Olympics have since been disqualified.

Russia’s entire weightlifting team was banned from last year’s Olympics for repeated doping cases.

Russia is one of nine countries serving a separate one-year ban from all international competitions for violating doping rules at previous Olympics.

