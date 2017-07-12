Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Suspension over, swimmer Ryan Lochte returns to competition
In this Aug. 9, 2016 photo, Lochte checks his time after a men' 4x200-meter freestyle relay heat during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Martin Meissner/AP Photo)
LOS ANGELES — Ryan Lochte is returning to USA Swimming competition this week for the first time since his 10-month suspension for his behaviour at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics ended.
The 32-year-old new father will compete at the L.A. Invitational, which begins Thursday on the Southern California campus where he trains and now represents Trojan Swim Club.
The six-time Olympic gold medallist is entered in the 50- and 100-meter freestyles and 200 individual medley. His times of 48.16 seconds in the 100 free and 1 minute, 54.00 seconds in the IM are top-seeded.
Lochte was ineligible to compete at the recent U.S. nationals, which kept him from qualifying for the world championships beginning July 23 in Hungary. His suspension ended June 30.