Sydney Pickrem sets Canadian record in 200-metre individual medley

VICTORIA — Sydney Pickrem broke her own Canadian record in the 200-metre individual medley, while Alex Loginov did the unexpected by winning the 50 freestyle on Sunday at the 2017 Team Canada Trials.

Pickrem, who represents Island Swimming, won the 200 IM in two minutes, 9:56 seconds. That shaved .48 of a second off the record she set in 2015. It was also well under the time of 2:13.41 she needed to qualify for this summer’s world championships.

"That means a lot," Pickrem said about the record. "To have my name up on the board and to have each time I go a best time it’s going to be a Canadian record, it’s something special that I will hold near and dear to me."

Ottawa’s Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson was second in 2:10.97, also under the qualifying time. Victoria’s Sarah Darcel of Victoria was third in 2:12.51.

The FINA world championships will be held July 14-30 in Budapest, Hungary. To qualify for an individual race, a swimmer had to finish in the top two in a final plus beat the FINA A qualifying time.

Toronto's Loginov won the 50 freestyle in 22.24 seconds. The qualifying time was 22.47.

"I wanted to go a little faster but I will take it for now," said Loginov. "It was more of a mental challenge. I haven't gone a best time since 2015. It's been kind of hard on me.

"I feel really relieved at this moment."

Calgary's Yuri Kisil of Calgary was second in 22.55 while Spencer Bougie of the Pointe-Claire Swim Club was third in 22.75.

Olympic bronze medallist Michelle Toro of Toronto won the women's 50 freestyle in 24.95. Sandrine Mainville of Boucherville, Que., was second in 25.11. Both were under the qualifying time of 28.18.

"Winning it was my goal tonight," said Toro. "I'm a little bit disappointed in the time but I know there's more to do."

Winnipeg's Chantal Van Landeghem was third in 25.21.

Olympic medallist Katerine Savard of Pont-Rouge, Que., won the women's 200 butterfly in 2:12.47, but that was above the qualifying time of 2:09.77.

Canada will send 32 swimmers (20 women, 12 men) to the world championships.