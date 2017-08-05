Twitter Reaction: Fans give thanks to ‘GOAT’ Usain Bolt

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Usain Bolt’s final 100-metre race did not go as planned, but there is still no doubting the Jamaican sprinter’s legacy.
Bolt finishes his career with 14 medals at the world championships, 11 of them gold, to go with his astonishing haul of eight Olympic gold medals. He is also the first man to hold both the 100-metre and 200-metre world records.
We may not see another sprinter of Bolt’s calibre for many years to come, so the Twitterverse made sure to give thanks as the 30-year-old rides off into the sunset.