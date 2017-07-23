Twitter reaction: Shark takes down Michael Phelps in race

Michael Phelps joined Discovery Channel’s Shark Week for a program where he would essentially race a great white shark. The 28-time Olympic medallist lost to the shark.

The world’s fastest swimmer tried to beat a shark in a race. Naturally, the Twitter universe ate it up.

Michael Phelps, in partnership with Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, took on a great white in a 100-metre time trial. Despite getting some upgrades, including a mono-fin, Phelps lost the race by two seconds.

While he didn’t win, Phelps seems already up for another shot at Earth’s scariest fish.

Fans on Twitter had a wide variety of takes on the race. Some were surprised the race was a time trial instead of side-by-side like in the Olympics while others were just happy with how close the race was.