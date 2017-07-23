Twitter reaction: Shark takes down Michael Phelps in race

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The world’s fastest swimmer tried to beat a shark in a race. Naturally, the Twitter universe ate it up.
Michael Phelps, in partnership with Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, took on a great white in a 100-metre time trial. Despite getting some upgrades, including a mono-fin, Phelps lost the race by two seconds.
Fans on Twitter had a wide variety of takes on the race. Some were surprised the race was a time trial instead of side-by-side like in the Olympics while others were just happy with how close the race was.
Confirmed: Apex predator that can swim 4X faster than the worlds fastest swimmer has in fact swam faster than the worlds fastest swimmer.