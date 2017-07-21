Two weeks before worlds, Melissa Bishop races to Canadian 800 record in Monaco

MONACO, France – World silver medallist Melissa Bishop broke her own Canadian record in the 800 metres on Friday.

The 28-year-old from Eganville, Ont., ran one minute 57.01 seconds to finish fifth at Monaco Diamond League meet.

Bishop squeaked under her previous record of 1:57.02 she set in finishing fourth at last summer’s Rio Olympics.

South African Caster Semenya won the gold in 1:55.27, while Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi was second in 1:55.47, and American Ajee Wilson crossed third in 1:55.61.

Bishop’s fast time comes just two weeks before the world championships open at London’s Olympic stadium.