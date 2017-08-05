Usain Bolt advances to last 100-metre final of his career

Usain Bolt has advanced to the 100-metre final at the 2017 IAAF World Championships.

He finished second in his semifinal heat with a time of 9.98.

Young American sprinter Christian Coleman finished ahead of Bolt by 0.01 seconds in their heat in a time of 9.97.

Bolt will race for his fourth 100-metre world championship gold medal at 4:45 p.m. ET. It will be the final race in the eight-time Olympic gold medalist’s illustrious career.