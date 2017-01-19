Vancouver to host 2018 Canadian figure skating championships ahead of Olympics

OTTAWA — The road to the 2018 Olympics will go through Vancouver for Canada’s figure skating team.

Vancouver has been named host of next year’s Canadian championships, which will determine the team for the Pyeongchang Games.

"Vancouver holds a special place in skating fans’ hearts. It is where we saw Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir win the first ever Olympic gold for Canada in ice dance and the home province of so many great skaters," Skate Canada’s CEO Debra Armstrong said in a statement.

The event is Jan. 8-14 at the University of British Columbia’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.

It will also determine the teams for the next year's world championships, ISU Four Continents championships, and world junior championships.

This will be Vancouver's sixth time hosting the national championships.