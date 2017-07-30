Velodrome built for Rio Olympics damaged by fire

In this July 4, 2016 file photo, the Olympic Park of the 2016 Olympics is seen from the air. (Felipe Dana/AP)

RIO DE JANEIRO – Authorities in Brazil say they have brought under control a fire at the velodrome built for the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

Located in the Olympic Park where most of the Rio 2016 competitions were held, the velodrome blaze started when it was hit by a small hot air balloon in the early hours Sunday, the Sports Minister Leonardo Picciani said on Twitter. There were no reports of injuries.

Despite being illegal, the release of small hand-made hot air balloons is common in Brazil. The balloons often cause fires when they land.

Photos and videos posted by the Sports Minister on Twitter showed other balloons had landed in the Olympic Park.

In a statement, the Sports Ministry said they were evaluating damage and measures needed to repair the cycling venue that cost more than $40 million to build.

Associated Press
