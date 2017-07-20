Xie Siyi gives China another diving gold in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary — China claimed another diving gold at the world championships.

It didn’t go to the Olympic champion.

Xie Siyi cruised to victory in men’s 3-meter springboard Thursday, giving the powerhouse Chinese team its sixth world title in Budapest.

The 21-year-old Xie wasn’t seriously challenged after teammate Cao Yuan, the gold medallist last summer in Rio, botched two straight dives.

Assured of victory with his final plunge, Xie collapsed in the arms of his coach and wiped away tears with a towel. He finished with a score of 547.10 points.

The silver went to Germany’s Patrick Hausding (526.15), while Russia’s Ilia Zakharov (505.90) took the bronze.

Cao slipped all the way to 10th after posting the top score in the semifinals and leading through the first three rounds of the final.