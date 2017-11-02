AEK Athens, AC Milan fans clash ahead of Europa game

Fans wave flares ahead of the Greek Super League soccer match between AEK Athens and Olympiakos at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

ATHENS, Greece — Greek police say about 100 AEK Athens and AC Milan fans have clashed in Athens hours before the teams’ Europa League game.

The violence broke out when some 50 hooded Greek fans, armed with flares and wooden clubs, boarded an urban train carrying some 60 Italian fans at a station near the match venue.

Police said two carriages were damaged during the fighting on Thursday evening.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

